IMPD: 1 person found dead near east side apartment complex

Indianapolis police patrol cars at the scene of a Thanksgiving Day homicide investigation at an apartment complex on Shortridge Road on the city's east side. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are investigating after officers found a person dead outside an east side apartment complex on Thanksgiving Day.

Around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a death investigation at the Abbey Meadows Apartments. That’s in the 200 block of North Shortridge Road, just off Shadeland Avenue.

Officers arrived and found a deceased person with trauma injuries. The death is being investigated as a homicide, according to IMPD Public Information Officer Lt. Shane Foley.

No arrests have been made and police have not identified any possible suspects.

This story is developing and will be updated.