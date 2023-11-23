IMPD: 1 person found dead near east side apartment complex
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are investigating after officers found a person dead outside an east side apartment complex on Thanksgiving Day.
Around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a death investigation at the Abbey Meadows Apartments. That’s in the 200 block of North Shortridge Road, just off Shadeland Avenue.
Officers arrived and found a deceased person with trauma injuries. The death is being investigated as a homicide, according to IMPD Public Information Officer Lt. Shane Foley.
No arrests have been made and police have not identified any possible suspects.
This story is developing and will be updated.