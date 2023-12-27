IMPD: 1 person hurt in overnight shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A shooting early Wednesday morning on the city’s west side sent one man to the hospital, Indianapolis police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded around 3:15 a.m. to a shooting in the 1600 block of Thorndale Street. That’s in a residential area near 10th Street and I-465.

IMPD says the man was shot elsewhere and drove to Thorndale Street.

The man, whose name was not shared by police, was said to be stable at an Indy-area hospital.

Police did not say where the shooting took place or what led to it and no arrests have been made.