Crime Watch 8

IMPD: 1 person shot in Broad Ripple early Sunday morning

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has been shot early Sunday morning according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD responded to a person shot at 1021 Broad Ripple Avenue. When officers arrived to the scene they located a person shot with injuries resulting to gunshot wounds.

The person is in stable condition.

IMPD has not given any further information at this time.