Crime Watch 8

IMPD: 1 person shot in Broad Ripple overnight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has been shot overnight, and is in critical condition after a shooting in Broad Ripple Sunday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just before 2 a.m., in a busy area at Broad Ripple Avenue and Compton was were the shooting occurred.

IMPD called in extra officers to help with crowd control. Police say the person shot was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers told News 8 the person shot’s car was hit, but police are not sure if the person was shot in the car.

The investigation is ongoing.