Crime Watch 8

IMPD: 1 person shot overnight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot and walked into Eskenazi hospital early Sunday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers say the person walked into Eskenazi with gunshot wounds just after 1:30 a.m. and is now stable.

According to police, investigators are looking into where the shooting happened as it remains unclear.

The persons identity is unknown at this time.

No suspect information has been provided at this time.