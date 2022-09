Crime Watch 8

IMPD: 1 shot and killed in Indianapolis Sunday evening

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has been shot and killed at an Express Pantry, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At 5:40 p.m. Sunday evening, officers responded to the 4200 block of North High School Road. This is located at an Express Pantry on the city’s northwest side of town.

According to IMPD, officers arrived to the scene and found a person with a gunshot wound.

Police have pronounced the person dead.

News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene.