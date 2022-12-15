Crime Watch 8

IMPD: 1 shot and killed on Indy’s east side

(WISH Photo)
by: Kyla Russell
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot and killed on the city’s east side on Thursday, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 11:40 a.m., police were sent to the intersection of East 24th Street and North Kitley Avenue on a report of a person shot. That’s about a mile west of I-70.

Upon arrival, they found a person dead inside of a car with gunshot wounds.

There is no suspect information, according to IMPD.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Stay Fit with Firefighter Tim: Holiday music inspired workout

Life.Style.Live! /

On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez: ‘Elf,’ ‘Merry Christmas With Love,’ ‘The Nutcracker’ more

Life.Style.Live! /

Latin musician Pavel Polanco-Safadit prepares Carne Asada

Life.Style.Live! /

Bargersville police find body in pond

Local /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.