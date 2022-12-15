IMPD: 1 shot and killed on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot and killed on the city’s east side on Thursday, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Around 11:40 a.m., police were sent to the intersection of East 24th Street and North Kitley Avenue on a report of a person shot. That’s about a mile west of I-70.
Upon arrival, they found a person dead inside of a car with gunshot wounds.
There is no suspect information, according to IMPD.
Anyone with information is asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.