IMPD: 1 shot near park on city’s west side

An early morning shooting near a park on the city's west side left one person injured, Indianapolis police said. (WISH Photo)
by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An early morning shooting near a park on the city’s west side left one person injured, Indianapolis police said.

Just before 1 a.m. Monday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a shooting in the 1800 block of Westview Drive. That’s a neighborhood just south of Rhodius Park near the intersection of Belmont Avenue and West Morris Street.

IMPD says the victim, identified in a police report as a male, was awake and breathing when transported to a hospital.

Police haven’t shared the names of any suspects and no arrests have been made.

No other information was immediately available.

