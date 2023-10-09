IMPD: 1 shot near park on city’s west side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An early morning shooting near a park on the city’s west side left one person injured, Indianapolis police said.
Just before 1 a.m. Monday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a shooting in the 1800 block of Westview Drive. That’s a neighborhood just south of Rhodius Park near the intersection of Belmont Avenue and West Morris Street.
IMPD says the victim, identified in a police report as a male, was awake and breathing when transported to a hospital.
Police haven’t shared the names of any suspects and no arrests have been made.
No other information was immediately available.