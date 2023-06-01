IMPD: 10-year-old accidentally shoots self
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 10-year-old accidentally shot himself or herself Wednesday night in an accident, Indianapolis police say.
The child was stable.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a report of a person shot at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 5100 block of East 32nd Street. That’s at the Hawthorne Apartments off Emerson Avenue on the city’s east side.
Police have not said how the child obtained a gun. Also, police have not shared the child’s gender or identity.
There’s no word on whether any arrests were made.