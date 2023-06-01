Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

IMPD: 10-year-old accidentally shoots self

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a report of a person shot at 6:40 p.m. May 31, 2023, in the 5100 block of East 32nd Street. (WISH Photo/Reece Lindquist)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 10-year-old accidentally shot himself or herself Wednesday night in an accident, Indianapolis police say.

The child was stable.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a report of a person shot at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 5100 block of East 32nd Street. That’s at the Hawthorne Apartments off Emerson Avenue on the city’s east side.

Police have not said how the child obtained a gun. Also, police have not shared the child’s gender or identity.

There’s no word on whether any arrests were made.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Jaguar recalls electric vehicles due...
News /
What Indiana’s US reps say...
Political News /
Fort Wayne police pull over...
Indiana News /
Gov. Holcomb, Indy Eleven break...
Sports /
Kentucky bank moving location after...
Indiana News /
Health Spotlight: Bettering emergency responses...
Medical /
Fair Housing reports finds tenant...
Multicultural News /
Woman killed, 3 others injured...
Local News /