IMPD: 14-year-old arrested for southeast side armed carjacking

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 14-year-old was arrested for his accused role in a Monday afternoon carjacking on the southeast side of Indianapolis, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Southeast District officers were dispatched to a report of an armed carjacking in the 7700 block of Sebastian Place at 2:30 p.m.

The victim told officers their cell phone, cash, and vehicle had been taken at gunpoint by two masked suspects.

A few hours later, police spotted the stolen vehicle in the 7700 block of Blue Willow Drive with one of the suspects, a 14-year-old, inside.

The 14-year-old fled in the vehicle once he saw officers. The 14-year-old stopped in a cornfield just south of East Raymond Street after driving a short distance and then fled on foot, a release said.

Officers chased the juvenile and found him hiding in a garage. He was taken into custody without further incident.

The 14-year-old had the victim’s cell phone and cash. He was arrested for robbery and reckless driving.

Police say the second suspect was not in the vehicle when it was located by officers.

“I would ask that parents and community guardians be curious about what their young people are doing. Juveniles engaging in reckless and unlawful behavior will not be tolerated,” said IMPD Deputy Chief Terry in a release.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Perry at Wanda.Perry@indy.gov or the IMPD Robbery Office at 317-327-3475.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decision.