Crime Watch 8

IMPD: 15-year-old boy in serious condition after east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A boy is in serious condition after being shot Sunday afternoon on the city’s east side.

It happened around 2 p.m. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say they found a 15-year-old boy inside a home with gunshot wounds on the 4200 block of East Washington Street.

Police say they believe the shooting happened at a different location, but this has not yet been confirmed. Officers did not release the name of the boy. The shooting is still under investigation.

News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene. This story will be updated.