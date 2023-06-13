IMPD: 15-year-old dropped off at east side hospital with gunshot wound

Red and blue police lights on top of an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department patrol car. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound was dropped off at Community East Hospital early Tuesday morning, Indianapolis police said.

Someone took the teen to Community East Hospital, 1500 N. Ritter Ave., at around 6:30 a.m., the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says.

Police did not say who drove the boy to the hospital or if they stayed to talk with investigators.

The exact cause of the shooting was unclear, according to IMPD Public Information Officer Samone Burris.

“This incident is possibly accidental and self-inflicted. However, detectives are working to confirm this information,” Burris said in a release.

No other information was immediately available.

This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.