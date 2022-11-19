Crime Watch 8

IMPD: 16-year-old boy fatally shot on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 16-year-old is dead after a shooting Friday afternoon on Indy’s south side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Friday night.

Just after 3 p.m. Friday, IMPD responded to a call of a person shot in the 5300 block of Turtle Creek East Drive. That is in Brookwood Apartments.

Police found the boy with gunshot wounds lying in front of an apartment building. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died hours after arriving.

The Marion County Coroner’s Officer will release the name of the 16-year-old once family is notified.

Police ask if anyone has information about this incident to contact Detective Erika Jones at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail her at Erika.Jones@indy.gov.

No arrested have been made.