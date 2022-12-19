Crime Watch 8

IMPD: 16-year-old boy shot was not a ‘Door Dash driver’

by: Divine Triplett
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say a person was shot Sunday morning. Police originally received reports that this person was a Door Dash driver, but they confirmed Monday morning that this wasn’t true.

Police were called to Community South Hospital for a shooting they say happened around 8:40 a.m. Officers spoke with a 16-year-old who said he was delivering food for Door Dash six hours earlier when he was shot. After further investigation, police say he wasn’t a Door Dash delivery driver, and he’s in good condition.

Police did not say where the shooting happened or what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with more information should contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-3475.

