Crime Watch 8

IMPD: 19-year-old arrested for downtown robbery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An arrest has been made in connection to a recent downtown robbery, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after midnight on July 7, officers were flagged down in the 300 block of South Meridian Street by 19-year-old Raul Rueda.

IMPD said Rueda told officers that he had just been the victim of a robbery. However, while talking to the 19-year-old man, officers received further information and were able to determine that Rueda was actually the suspect in the robbery.

The 19-year-old was apprehended and then officers went to the scene of the robbery. At the scene, the victim and a witness identified Rueda as the suspect in the robbery. Also, a knife, believed to have been used by Rueda, was retrieved at the scene.

Rueda was arrested and faces a preliminary charge of robbery.