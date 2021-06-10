Crime Watch 8

IMPD: 2 arrested, drugs and guns confiscated in bust

Photo of drugs confiscated during IMPD bust. (Provided Photo/IMPD)
by: Adam Staten
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Two people are behind bars following an investigation, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

(Provided Photo/IMPD)

After receiving information that led them to a motel room in the 2300 block of Post Drive, officers witnessed drugs and firearms in plain sight.

This led to the seizure of five handguns, about 1.5 pounds of meth, cocaine, Xanax, and marijuana-related items. Additionally, officers also recovered more than $2,600 in cash.

On June 3, Eugene Thread,43, and 27-year-old Katherine Ritchison were both arrested.

They face a number of preliminary charges, which include the following:

  • Serious violent felon in possession of a firearm
  • Domestic batter in possession of a firearm
  • Dealing in methamphetamine over 10 grams (1.5 lbs) with a firearm
  • Possession of a controlled substance with a firearm

