Crime Watch 8

IMPD: 2 arrested for Family Dollar robbery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested two people for robbing a Family Dollar store. Police believe the two have been involved in a series of robberies around town.

According to a release, police arrested 38-year-old Howard Jones Jr. and 37-year-old Ashley Bell on Sunday. Investigators say they were following up on an investigation near the 5300 block of North Keystone Avenue due to an increase of robberies in the area.

Police say they saw a man run out of Family Dollar located at the 5100 block of North Keystone Avenue. Police stopped at the Family Dollar and say they saw a blue Ford Escape leaving the area. The driver of the Ford Escape, Bell, drove away which led police on a chase that eventually stopped. Jones was riding in the passenger seat during the chase. Police say Bell and Jones were both taken into custody.

After further investigation, police say they found evidence linking Bell and Jones to other robberies around town. Investigators believe the two were involved in a series of robberies at multiple Walgreens store locations, a CVS Pharmacy, and a Smoke Kulture.

Anyone with more information about the Family Dollar robbery should contact the IMPD Robbery Office at 317-327-3475.