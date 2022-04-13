Crime Watch 8

IMPD: 2 arrested for robberies at GameStop, AutoZone, Disc Replay stores

The logo of video game retailer GameStop is seen at a shop in Duesseldorf, western Germany on January 19, 2022. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER / AFP) (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police have arrested two men believed to have committed armed robberies at stores across Indianapolis since late March.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has arrested 24-year-old Donta Allen and 29-year-old Lance McGee in the case. Detectives connected nine cases to the men jointly and another robbery has been attributed solely to Allen.

IMPD says Allen was out on home detention and had tampered with his electronic monitoring device.

Police arrested the men on April 8 while investigating a robbery at a GameStop on the city’s south side. An IMPD SWAT team located a suspect vehicle believed to be connected to the robbery and the men were inside with evidence related to the robbery.

Detectives said the men have been connected to the following armed robbery investigation:

March 25 – Disc Replay at 8210 Rockville Road

March 27 – Game Stop at 3269 W. 86th St.

March 27 – AutoZone at 4606 E. County Line Road

April 2 – GameStop at 4525 Lafayette Road

April 2 – AutoZone at 7455 Michigan Road

April 3 – Disc Replay at 9739 E. Washington St.

April 5 – Disc Replay at 7317 U.S. 31 S.

April 5 – AutoZone at 8525 Southeastern Ave.

April 5 – AutoZone at 6055 E. 82nd St.

April 8 – Game Stop at 6905 S. Emerson Ave.

Police say Allen acted alone on the Disc Replay robbery on April 3.

IMPD has not yet released mugshots for the men.

Allen faces ten counts of armed robbery, ten counts of criminal confinement, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and one count of escape for tampering with his electronic monitor.

McGee faces nine counts of aiding, inducing or causing armed robbery.

Both men have initial court appearances on Wednesday afternoon.