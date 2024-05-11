Search
IMPD: 2 killed in overnight shootings

by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Homicide detectives are looking for suspects and answers after two people were shot and killed early Saturday.

Around 12:30 a.m., officers found a male with gunshot wounds on Schofield Drive just west of 30th Street and Keystone Avenue on the city’s east side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition but did not survive.

Police have not identified any suspects and no arrests have been made.

About an hour later, IMPD responded to a report of shots fired on Mayhew Drive. That’s a street inside the Berkley Commons apartment complex at Madison Avenue and Stop 11 Road.

When investigators arrived, they couldn’t find anything, officers at the scene told News 8.

A neighbor helped officers locate a body outside an apartment building a few streets over.

Police say they have no suspects at this time and no other information was immediately available.

Investigators do not believe the shootings were connected.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

