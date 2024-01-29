IMPD: 2 men arrested for leading chase in stolen van

Indianapolis police arrested two men following a pursuit early Monday morning on the city's northeast side. (Provided Photos/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police arrested two men accused of leading officers on a chase in a stolen van early Monday morning.

Around 2:15 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers tried to stop a Chevrolet van near East 30th Street and Arlington Avenue on the city’s northeast side.

IMPD says officers suspected the van and the trailer it was towing had been stolen.

The van driver “committed reckless driving” and took off, leading officers on a chase, an IMPD police report says.

The van headed north and finally stopped near an apartment complex at 46th Street and Arlington Avenue, about 2.5 miles north of where the chase began.

IMPD says two men tried to run away but were caught in the 4500 block of Jamestown Court and arrested.

The suspects were identified as 30-year-old Brandon Penick and 20-year-old Davon Rudolph.

Both men were taken to the Marion County Jail on preliminary charges including criminal recklessness and resisting law enforcement.

IMPD officers later confirmed the van and trailer were stolen.