IMPD: 2 men arrested for role in east side armed carjacking

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men were arrested for an east side armed jacking that happened after midnight on Sunday, police say.

According to a social media post, David Sneed, 29, and Kyle Castner, 23, were arrested for their accused role in the carjacking in the 3300 block of East Washington Street.

The victim told police that he offered the two men a ride, but before arriving at their destination, one suspect punched the driver in the face while the other pointed a gun at his head. After exiting the vehicle, the suspects drove off in the car.

Indianapolis Police Department officers later found the car on North Keystone Avenue and a vehicle pursuit and foot chase ensued.

The suspects, Sneed and Castner were taken into custody.

Police found two firearms and narcotics in the vehicle, according to a release. Officers also learned that Sneed and Castner were convicted felons and currently had active felony warrants out on them in Marion County.

Along with the warrants, Sneed and Caster face the following charges: Armed robbery, cocaine possession, resisting law enforcement, and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Sneed and Caster were being held at the Marion County jail on Monday and are due in court on Tuesday morning.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decision.