IMPD: 2 motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on Indy’s west side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning on Indianapolis’ west side left two motorcyclists dead, according to police.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a fatal crash in the 3500 block of Lafayette Road just south of I-65 around 1 a.m.
Officers arrived and found a man and a woman, both of whom were taken to a nearby hospital where they later died.
The circumstances of the crash are not yet clear. Police have stated that there is no suspect information available for release at this time, as the investigation is ongoing.
