Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

IMPD: 2 motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on Indy’s west side

2024-07-28 – News 8 Daybreak at 5AM – 1

by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning on Indianapolis’ west side left two motorcyclists dead, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a fatal crash in the 3500 block of Lafayette Road just south of I-65 around 1 a.m.

Officers arrived and found a man and a woman, both of whom were taken to a nearby hospital where they later died.

The circumstances of the crash are not yet clear. Police have stated that there is no suspect information available for release at this time, as the investigation is ongoing.

Crime resources

Crime Map
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Community Link: Supporting educational development...
Community Link /
Pack Away Hunger looks to...
Local News /
Person dies after shooting on...
Crime Watch 8 /
Terminated again: Titmus hands Ledecky...
Sports /
Indiana Silver Alert issued for...
Local News /
Chesterton Man dies in 2-vehicle...
Indiana News /
Nonprofit holding community fair with...
Local News /
Vibrant mural sets the tone...
Multicultural News /