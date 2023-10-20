IMPD: 2 people hit, killed by vehicles overnight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people died after being hit by vehicles overnight, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

Just before midnight, IMPD officers found a man down near Villa Avenue and Pleasant Run Parkway in Fountain Square. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

IMPD says the incident was a hit-and-run. Investigators have not released any information about the man or the vehicle that hit him.

About an hour before the Fountain Square hit-and-run, officers were called to a crash on Rockville Road east of Country Club Road on Indy’s far west side.

Investigators think a driver hit the victim as they crossed the state. The driver stayed at the scene and gave First Aid until medics arrived, but the person did not survive.

Police have not shared any information about the driver or the victim.

It’s unclear if darkness or rainy, wet conditions played a role in what happened.