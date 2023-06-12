IMPD: 2 shot, 1 battered after shooting on near southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people were shot and one person suffered physical trauma after a shooting on the near southeast side of Indianapolis Sunday, police say.

At 8:20 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot at the intersection of South State Avenue and Palmer Street. That is a residential area just south of the Pleasant Run River and Pleasant Run Trail.

When officers arrived, they located two people with gunshots wounds. Police located an additional person suffering from trauma. All three have been taken to a local hospital. IMPD has not made their conditions available.

The IMPD Special Weapons and Tactics team responded to the scene to assist after a suspect barricaded themselves inside a nearby house.

Police have taken at least two people into custody. Their role and involvement in the incident is still being determined.

IMPD have not provided any additional information.