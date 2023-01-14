Crime Watch 8

IMPD: 2 shot, killed shot at Budget 8 Inn Motel on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people were shot and killed on Saturday morning at a Budget 8 Inn Motel on the city’s east side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, at 6:21 a.m. officers responded to the 6850 E. 21st Street on a report of a person shot. This is near the intersection of E. 21st Street and Shadeland Avenue.

Officers arrived and found a man on the north side of the complex who was pronounced dead on the scene. Another man was found on the south side of the complex and was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. This man died at the hospital, police said.

IMPD is asking people to come forward and give them information because they do not have a suspect in custody at this time.

“We are an agency that has made a lot of homicide arrests and we try to share that with the public. We want the public to continue and out their trust in the police department. The hopes is when folks to turn to violence as a conflict resolution we want to get that message out there that we are going to hold them accountable,” PIO officer William Young with IMPD said.

Officers are looking at surveillance video from businesses in the area to see if they find a suspect.

There is no further information at this time.