Crime Watch 8

IMPD: 2 teens arrested for armed robberies of food delivery drivers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police have arrested two teenagers accused of robbing east side food delivery drivers at gunpoint.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department say a 17-year-old male and a 15-year-old male have been arrested in the case. Their identities have not been released due to being juveniles.

According to IMPD, the duo was linked to a theft from a vehicle case that was reported on Nov. 8 in the 10800 block of Snowdrop Way, which is near 38th Street and German Church Road. According to a police report, the suspects got away with seven debit or credit cards.

Later the same day, they are believed to have robbed a delivery driver in the 4000 block of Steelewater Way, which is about half a mile from where the Nov. 8 theft case occurred.

On Nov. 9, they’re believed to have robbed a China King delivery driver at the residence next to where the Nov. 8 case happened, also in the 4000 block of Steelewater Way.

Police reports indicate the suspects were armed with a handgun.

IMPD says East district officers and a SWAT team arrested the teenagers without further incident.