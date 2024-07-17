IMPD: 3 arrested for 3 different homicides in 1 day

Reggie Horton (left), Kobe Bond (center), and Keoni Lands (right). The three men were arrested for three different homicides in Marion County that occurred within the last three months. (Provided Photos/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police arrested three people on Tuesday for their roles in three different homicides from the past three months.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced the arrests on Wednesday morning.

May 26: Man killed in Sunday morning shooting on Indy’s near northwest side

Around 3 a.m. May 26, police were dispatched to the 3600 block of West 30th Street to investigate a person shot. That’s on Indy’s northwest side near the intersection of 30th Street and Lafayette Road.

They arrived and located the victim, identified as 38-year-old Quincey Ross, suffering a gunshot wound. He died shortly after arriving at a hospital.

Through speaking with witnesses, reviewing camera footage, and analyzing other evidence, they identified the suspect as 28-year-old Keoni Lands.

Lands was already in custody for a previous drug dealing arrest. Officers served him with the murder warrant sometime Tuesday.

July 8: Man dies after found shot at apartments near 42nd, Shadeland Avenue

IMPD officers were called to the 6800 block of Faris Avenue around 9 p.m. July 8 on a report that someone had been shot.

That’s in the Lawrence Landing apartments near 42nd Street and Shadeland Avenue on the northeast side.

When they got there, they found a man lying outside by the apartment complex pond. The man, 38-year-old Dartanian Cole, died after arriving at a hospital.

IMPD spoke with multiple witnesses and named Reggie Horton, 27, a suspect in the case.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office issued a warrant for murder and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon for Horton on Monday.

Police say when Horton was arrested, he was already in custody at the Hamilton County jail for an unrelated incident.

July 9: Woman shot during fight at northwest side gas station dies in hospital

Around 2 a.m. July 9, officers were sent to the 4700 block of West 56th Street on a person shot report.

That’s in a business area with gas stations, restaurants, and pharmacies at the intersection of West 56th Street and Georgetown Road.

They arrived at a gas station and found 21-year-old Tyreana Terrell suffering a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but later died.

Police previously reported they believed Terrell was in a fight with another person before being shot. Through speaking with witnesses and reviewing security camera footage, they identified the suspect as 22-year-old Kobe Bond.

Investigators arrested Bond in the 3100 block of Thompkins Square Court, twenty minutes away from the shooting scene on the east side.

Investigators say the Marion County prosecutor would determined final charges.