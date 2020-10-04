IMPD: 3 fatally shot on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people are dead after a shooting on the city’s northeast side early Sunday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to 5462 Massachusetts Avenue just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday on reports of a person shot. That’s the address for Grand sports bar on the city’s east side in the area of North Olney Street and Roosevelt Avenue.

When officers arrived to the scene they found three adults who had been shot. The victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not yet been released. Police said the victims were found outside the bar. It is unclear if any altercation occurred inside before the shooting.

Police are asking the community to cooperate with the investigation and share any information they have about the shooting. The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.