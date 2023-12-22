IMPD: 3 injured in ‘gun battle’ on near south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An overnight “gun battle” on the near south side of Indianapolis left three men injured, police said.

Around 2:30 a.m. Friday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of Shelby Street. That’s close to a White Castle restaurant at the intersection of Raymond and Shelby streets.

“One victim was located at the original scene of the business; the other two were located a short time later near the intersection of Meridian and Raymond streets. Detectives believe that both locations are connected. ” IMPD Sgt. Anthony Patterson said in a release.

The injured men were transported to local hospitals. All three were listed in stable condition.

Investigators believe the incident began as a disturbance in the White Castle parking lot and “quickly escalated into a gun battle,” Patterson said.

No one from the restaurant was injured and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information is available.