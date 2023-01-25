Crime Watch 8

IMPD: 3-month-old abducted girl from Indianapolis found safe

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 3-month-old girl first reported on Tuesday as being abducted was found safe Wednesday, Indianapolis police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department first alerted the public to the abduction of La’Lani Peaches on Tuesday night, and an Indiana Silver Alert was issued Wednesday morning in the case.

Lawrence Whitsitt, a noncustodial parent, and the girl had last been seen Tuesday in the 1300 block of West 75th Court. That’s at the Hampton Court Apartments, IMPD said.

An IMPD spokesperson told News 8 shortly after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday that more information about Whitsitt was being compiled to share publicly.

In IMPD’s initial alert on Tuesday, Whitsitt was said to be driving a silver 2012 GMC Terrain SUV. He may be armed with a handgun, IMPD’s alert said.