Crime Watch 8

IMPD: 3 people shot, found in vehicles

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — 3 people were shot in Broad Ripple just after midnight Saturday morning, police say.

According to police, two woman and one man have been shot. One person is in critical condition and the other two are in stable condition.

The shooting happened at Broad Ripple Avenue and Keystone Avenue, police say.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says that all three victims were found in vehicles, but not all were at the scene of the shooting.

According to police, one of the vehicles was located at 65th and Keystone which was determined to be involved based off of preliminary investigating. Multiple shell casings were in the road at Broad Ripple Avenue and Keystone Avenue.

IMPD says that aggravated assault detectives are talking to the people shot and witnesses.

This case is an ongoing investigation.

Police ask anyone with any information to call IMPD, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.