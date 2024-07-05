IMPD: 3 people shot in less than 1 hour overnight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police responded to three shootings in roughly 45 minutes early Friday morning.

One person was in injured in each of the shootings. All three victims were stable at local hospitals, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Public Information Officer Tommy Thompson.

Investigators do not believe the three shootings are related.

3 a.m.: Canal Walk shooting

The first shooting was reported at 3 a.m. along the Canal Walk at West Michigan Street and Indiana Avenue.

IMPD Chief Bailey said at a 12:30 p.m. press conference that the male victim told officers he was “on the canal and got caught up in some kind of disturbance.”

Investigators have not identified any suspects and no arrests have been made.

3:15 a.m.: Shooting on near east side

Around 3:15 a.m., IMPD officers found a person shot in the 500 block of North Oakland Avenue. That’s a residential area near the intersection of Michigan and Rural Streets on the city’s near east side.

No arrests have been made and police have not shared any suspect information.

3:45 a.m.: Person shot near North Arlington Avenue

IMPD officers responded to a shooting in the 6000 block of Windsor Drive and found one person with gunshot wounds. The scene is in a residential area near the intersection of 21st Street and Arlington Avenue.

Police did not share any suspect information and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.