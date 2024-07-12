IMPD: 3 people shot show up at hospital

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department received a report just after 3:45 p.m. July 12 ,2024, of a person shot fired in the 8500 block of Lenna Court. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people with gunshot wounds showed up at an Indianapolis hospital after police received a call of shots fired on the northeast side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says one person was critical and two people were stable.

IMPD first received a report just after 3:45 p.m. Friday of a person shot fired in the 8500 block of Lenna Court. That’s in a residential area east of the intersection of North Franklin Road and Pendleton Pike/Indiana 67/ U.S. 36.

Later, IMPD received a report at 4:05 p.m. of a person shot at Community Hospital East, 1500 N. Ritter Ave.

IMPD reported to the news media about 4:30 p.m. that the two incidents were related.

No additional information was immediately available. IMPD will not be sending an officer to provide information from the scene, News 8 was told.