IMPD: 3 stabbed on near-east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Three people have been stabbed on the city’s near-east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers were called to the 300 block of North Arsenal Avenue for a person stabbed report before 10 a.m. Monday.

Police initially said two of the people stabbed are stable while one person is critically injured. Later, the one person in critical condition was changed to stable.

IMPD said that while the suspect is still at-large, it is believed to be an isolated incident and that the public is not in danger.

No victim or suspect information has been released.