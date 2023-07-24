IMPD: 3 taken for questioning after east side shooting injures 1

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Investigators took three people for questioning after a Sunday night shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers patrolling near 38th Street and Post Road heard gunfire at around 10:45 p.m. and responded to the Arborstone Apartments on Breen Drive.

Police arrived and found a male who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, IMPD says.

Officers detained two people at the scene and another person a few blocks away.

Investigators found multiple firearms in the area, says Lt. Shane Foley, MPD public information officer.

“It was the quick response of the east district officers who heard the shots being fired who were able to respond here very quickly to ensure this individual received medical treatment and then identify several people who were able to be detained,” Foley told News 8.

Investigators hope to speak with witnesses who might have heard or seen the shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.