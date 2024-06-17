Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

IMPD: 31-year-old man arrested in connection to 2022 fatal shooting

Dontae Robinson, 31. (Provided Photo/IMPD)
by: Dakarai Turner
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police announced on Monday that they made an arrest in connection with a 2022 homicide, taking a 31-year-old man into custody.

Police said in the early morning hours of Nov. 21, 2022, they responded to reports of gunfire, discovering a man with gunshot wounds in a grassy area in the 3800 block of North Temple Avenue.

The man, later identified as Dayeon Mallory, 23, by the Marion County Coroner’s Office, was taken to a hospital where he died.

An investigation led detectives to identify Dontae Robinson, 31, as a suspect.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office filed murder charges against Robinson on Monday and a warrant for arrest was issued.

On Friday, officers successfully located and apprehended Robinson without further incident.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities work to gather additional details surrounding the circumstances of the shooting.

Crime Map
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Indiana GOP chair to leave...
Indiana News /
Black Music Month: Freetown Village...
Celebrating Black History /
Gr8 Pasta Push: Second Helpings,...
Life.Style.Live! /
ARPO’s Whiskey and Whiskers event...
Life.Style.Live! /
Old Major Market: Quality meats...
Life.Style.Live! /
Federal judge blocks new Title...
National News /
Communities open cooling centers amid...
Local News /
Police: ‘Very serious accident’ causes...
Local News /