IMPD: 31-year-old man arrested in connection to 2022 fatal shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police announced on Monday that they made an arrest in connection with a 2022 homicide, taking a 31-year-old man into custody.

Police said in the early morning hours of Nov. 21, 2022, they responded to reports of gunfire, discovering a man with gunshot wounds in a grassy area in the 3800 block of North Temple Avenue.

The man, later identified as Dayeon Mallory, 23, by the Marion County Coroner’s Office, was taken to a hospital where he died.

An investigation led detectives to identify Dontae Robinson, 31, as a suspect.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office filed murder charges against Robinson on Monday and a warrant for arrest was issued.

On Friday, officers successfully located and apprehended Robinson without further incident.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities work to gather additional details surrounding the circumstances of the shooting.