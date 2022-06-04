Crime Watch 8

IMPD: 32-year-old man arrested for the death of a man, ruled as homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has been arrested for the shooting of a man Friday night in a residential area on the city’s east side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says.

32-year-old, David Ice has been arrested Saturday for the death of a man suffering from gunshot wounds inside of a home .

Police were dispatched to the 600 block of North Dearborn Street just before 10:30 p.m. Friday evening.

The man who’s name is unknown has not be released by IMPD at this time.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the exact cause of death.