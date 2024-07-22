IMPD: 4 arrested for serial robberies across Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three men and a juvenile were arrested on Thursday for their accused involvement in a series of armed robberies in Indianapolis.

According to a social media post, officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested Emmanuel Collins, 25, Jajuan Beecher, 23, Tayveon Majors, 21, and a 15-year-old male for allegedly committing armed robberies at six businesses from early June through mid-July.

On Thursday, IMPD officers responded to the Dollar Tree located at 3502 E Washington Street on the report of an armed robbery of the business. Responding officers learned two males entered the store, pointed a firearm at employees, and demanded cash out of the register.

The suspects fled in a small silver sedan that was waiting outside. According to the police, this vehicle matched the description of the one used in a robbery on July 13 at the Food Corner Pantry at 3139 Kentucky Avenue.

Detectives located the suspect’s vehicle a short distance from the robbery site. IMPD SWAT, along with officers, conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle containing the four suspects. Upon the stop, the juvenile attempted to flee but was arrested.

The three other suspects, Majors, Beecher, and Collins, were taken into custody.

Detectives were granted a search warrant for the vehicle and located three firearms, clothing items, and the money that had just been stolen from the Dollar Tree. The articles of clothing and other key evidentiary items inside the vehicle linked the four suspects to five other robberies that had recently occurred, the social media post said.

These additional five robberies include the following:

June 4, 2024: Robbery of the GoLo gas station located 2040 E Washington Street

June 27, 2024: Armed robbery of the Speedway gas station located at 8202 Allisonville Road

July 8, 2024: Armed robbery of the Dairy Queen located at 3906 E 10th Street

July 9, 2024: Armed robbery of the Shell gas station located at 3801 E New York Street

July 13, 2024: Armed robbery of the Food Corner Pantry located at 3139 Kentucky Avenue

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decision.