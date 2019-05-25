IMPD: 5 injured after 2 shootings overnight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two separate shootings in Indianapolis overnight have left five people injured, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

The first shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. near the intersection of 10th Street and Senate Avenue.

Police said the victims walked into IU Methodist with gunshot wounds.

Those three victims are in good condition and do not have life-threatening injuries.

A second shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. near East Michigan and Rural streets.

Officers tell News 8 both victims are women and one victim is a juvenile. Both victims have non-life-threatening injuries.

Information about possible suspects in the shootings have not yet been released.