Crime Watch 8

IMPD: 5 people shot, 1 critical at Lawrence gas station

UPDATE: The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed the shooting as an aggravated assault case. Police believe there was a disagreement between the individuals involved in the shooting.

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — Five people were shot at a gas station early Sunday morning in Lawrence, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say the shooting happened before 6 a.m. Sunday at East 42nd Street and North Franklin Road. That’s at a Marathon Gas Station.

IMPD says four people are in stable condition and one is in critical condition. All five people have been taken to a hospital.

No additional details have been provided.