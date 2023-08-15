IMPD: 54-year-old man arrested for string of armed robberies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police announced Monday the arrest of a 54-year-old suspect accused of a string of robberies around the city.

Robert Williams was arrested for robbery, two active warrants, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious felon and possession of narcotics.

Willams is suspected of being involved in as many as eight incidents in the Indianapolis area, police say.

On Monday, detectives located Williams in the 1800 block of East 34th Street and detained him. During the stop, officers discovered Williams had a handgun.

Detectives took Williams for questioning and later arrested him for robbery at the Dollar General, 2131 Central Avenue.

Police say another person was arrested during the investigation on unrelated charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and dealing narcotics.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make the final charging decision.