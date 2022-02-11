IMPD: 6 arrested, 1 sought after series of armed robberies at cell phone stores

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say seven suspects have been connected to a series of armed robberies at cell phone stores across Marion County.
The suspects, all under the age of 20, have been linked to eight robberies, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Six of the suspects have been arrested while one, 19-year-old D’Maurah Bryant, is wanted. If you have information on his location, contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477). Tips can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
IMPD says 16-year-old Evan Bannon was arrested on Jan. 12.
The other suspects, listed below, were arrested on Dec. 3:
- 19-year-old Robdarius Williams
- 18-year-old Quintez Tucker Jr.
- 18-year-old Gregory Clifton
- 17-year-old Labaron Ferguson
- 16-year-old Darrelle Risper
IMPD says while released on pretrial monitoring, Tucker was arrested again on Jan. 12
IMPD says the group pointed guns at victims and threatened to kill them for cooperating with police. Investigators say one case involved a gun pointed at a two-year-old child.
Police say the group is connected to these cases:
- AT&T store at 4850 Southport Road on Nov. 16 (Bannon, Bryant, Tucker charged)
- T-Mobile store at 4060 Pendleton Way on Nov. 18 (Bannon, Bryant, Tucker charged)
- Verizon store at 1950 Kessler Boulevard W. Dr. on Nov. 23 (Bryant and Tucker charged)
- T-Mobile store at 1560 E. 86th St. on Nov. 26 (Bryant and Tucker charged)
- T-Mobile store at 11725 Fox Road on Nov. 29 (Bryant and Tucker charged)
- T-Mobile store at 1155 E. Stop 11 Road on Dec. 1 (Tucker charged)
- T-Mobile store at 6929 W. 38th St. on Dec. 1 (Tucker charged)
- AT&T store at 8855 S. Emerson Ave. on Dec. 3 (Clifton, Ferguson, Risper, Tucker, Williams charged)