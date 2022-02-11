Crime Watch 8

IMPD: 6 arrested, 1 sought after series of armed robberies at cell phone stores

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say seven suspects have been connected to a series of armed robberies at cell phone stores across Marion County.

The suspects, all under the age of 20, have been linked to eight robberies, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Six of the suspects have been arrested while one, 19-year-old D’Maurah Bryant, is wanted. If you have information on his location, contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477). Tips can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Photo of D’Maurah Bryant (Provided Photo/IMPD)

IMPD says 16-year-old Evan Bannon was arrested on Jan. 12.

The other suspects, listed below, were arrested on Dec. 3:

19-year-old Robdarius Williams

18-year-old Quintez Tucker Jr.

18-year-old Gregory Clifton

17-year-old Labaron Ferguson

16-year-old Darrelle Risper

IMPD says while released on pretrial monitoring, Tucker was arrested again on Jan. 12

IMPD says the group pointed guns at victims and threatened to kill them for cooperating with police. Investigators say one case involved a gun pointed at a two-year-old child.

(Provided Photo/IMPD)

Police say the group is connected to these cases: