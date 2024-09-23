IMPD adds to arrest tally for spinning, street takeovers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people were arrested, six cars were seized and a stolen gun was recovered as Indianapolis for the second straight weekend went after street spinning and takeovers.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department shared the information just before 6 p.m. Sunday on social media.

On Wednesday, authorities said nine people were charged in connection with a spinning incident last weekend. Some of the involved people threw rocks, bottles, and baseball bats at the officers as they tried to break up the gathering.

IMPD said in a separate social media post on Sunday, “IMPD will not tolerate dangerous ‘Sunday Funday’ behavior that includes reckless driving, spinning, or street takeovers. What may seem like fun puts lives at risk & is illegal. Blocking traffic & endangering others may lead to arrests, hefty fines & impoundment – no exceptions.”