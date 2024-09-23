Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

IMPD adds to arrest tally for spinning, street takeovers

IMPD adds to arrest tally for spinning, street takeovers

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people were arrested, six cars were seized and a stolen gun was recovered as Indianapolis for the second straight weekend went after street spinning and takeovers.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department shared the information just before 6 p.m. Sunday on social media.

On Wednesday, authorities said nine people were charged in connection with a spinning incident last weekend. Some of the involved people threw rocks, bottles, and baseball bats at the officers as they tried to break up the gathering.

IMPD said in a separate social media post on Sunday, “IMPD will not tolerate dangerous ‘Sunday Funday’ behavior that includes reckless driving, spinning, or street takeovers. What may seem like fun puts lives at risk & is illegal. Blocking traffic & endangering others may lead to arrests, hefty fines & impoundment – no exceptions.”

Crime Map
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Physician suicide rate twice as...
Health Spotlight /
Rahal Letterman Lanigan BMWs sweep...
Motorsports /
‘Monster’ day from Jones elevates...
Sports /
Tornado damages Jay County school;...
Weather Stories /
Colts supportive of Anthony Richardson...
Indianapolis Colts /
Police think noncustodial father abducted...
Local News /
Spending deal could avert federal...
Political News /
Alyssa Thomas’ triple-double leads Sun...
Indiana Fever /