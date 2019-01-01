IMPD adds to force, bucking national trend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- As the city of Indianapolis ends 2018 with a record number of criminal homicides, Mayor Joe Hogsett says adding police officers to the streets is a priority.

According to National Public Radio, the Bureau of Justice Statistics reports 700,000 full-time sworn officers are working in the United States, a drop of 23,000 officers since 2013.

Meanwhile, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is adding officers. The city has fully funded a net increase of 119 officers over 2015 staffing levels.

In 2013, IMPD recorded about 1,535 officers, while at the end of 2018, the department had 1,743.

Despite the increase, the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) suggests, based of the size of the city, Indianapolis should have about 2,000 officers.

FOP President Rick Snyder explained why he thinks fewer people are signing up to take the oath.

"There is a lot of animosity toward the profession," said Snyder. " People are saying I don't have to do this job, and I can go and do something else."