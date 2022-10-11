Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Adult, 2 teens arrested after carjacking and gas station robbery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police in Indianapolis say they’ve arrested three people after they stole a car and then used it in a robbery hours later.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested 18-year-old Rodriguez Hunt and two 16-year-old suspects in the case.

According to police, the trio carjacked a red Honda Civic in the 3800 block of North Mitthoeffer Road around 5 p.m. on Sept. 26, then robbed a gas station at 3749 E. Washington St. around 11 p.m. the same night. Police believed the suspect vehicle in the gas station robbery to be the same vehicle that had been taken in a carjacking hours earlier.

IMPD detectives learned the vehicle was at the nearby Amber Woods apartment complex.

Investigators found the vehicle and a chase ensued. When police pulled the vehicle, they found the two teens inside. Officers said they later learned of Hunt’s involvement in the carjacking and robbery. He was arrested on Oct. 7.

All three are also linked to another carjacking at 2040 E. Washington St. on Sept. 17.

The case now goes to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office for a charging decision.