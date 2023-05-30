Search
IMPD: Adult, teen arrested after armed carjacking

Landon Jones, 19, was arrested Saturday after armed carjacking (Provided Photo/IMPD)
by: Kyla Russell
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man and teen were arrested Saturday for their role in an armed carjacking, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just before 6:30 a.m., IMPD officers were sent to the 2200 block of Trade Winds Drive on a report of an armed carjacking.

Upon arrival, officers spoke to the owner of the car and located the carjacked car at a local business. A failed traffic stop led officers to a police chase.

Using their precision immobilization technique, or PIT, the officers stopped the car.

They arrested Landon Jones, 19, and a 14-year-old.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decision for Jones and the teenager, IMPD said.

Jones was convicted of battery against a public safety official, resisting law enforcement, knowingly or intentionally fleeing from the law, and reckless driving in 2022, according to online court documents.

