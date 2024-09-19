IMPD announces attempted murder arrests in shooting of detective’s vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has arrested four suspects for attempted murder in the shooting of a department detective’s unmarked police vehicle.

Officers executed warrants Wednesday for Ryan Davis, 32, and Kaleb Richardson, 19.

Two other suspects, K’Shaun James, 21 and a juvenile, were also arrested Wednesday, but were already in jail on unrelated charges.

All four face preliminary charges of attempted murder and criminal recklessness for the shooting that happened September 11, 2024.

Investigators tell WISH-TV that an IMPD detective was conducting surveillance that night around 10pm on a suspect near Brookside Park on the near east side of Indianapolis.

Police say someone from inside that vehicle opened fire, striking the detective’s vehicle multiple times.

IMPD SWAT officers detained four people at the time, and found four firearms inside the vehicle.

IMPD has not publicly identified the detective, but did say that no officers were injured by the gunfire.

During Wednesday’s search, IMPD officers said they found guns, including one with a machine gun conversion device and a serial number removed, marijuana and suspected cocaine.

Officers arrested three people as a result: