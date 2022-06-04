Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Arrest made hours after dispute over drug money led to homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 32-year-old man has been arrested after the fatal shooting of a man Friday night in a residential area on the city’s east side, police said Saturday afternoon.

IMPD said in a Saturday news release that a dispute over money for narcotics is believed to have led to the fatal shooting.

David Ice was arrested for his alleged involvement in the homicide reported just after 10:20 p.m. Friday at a house in the 600 block of North Dearborn Street, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says. The arrest of Ice was made less than five hours after the shooting was reported, IMPD said.

The man was found shot dead in the house by his son an his son’s girlfriend, said IMPD Capt. Don Weilhammer.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office is expected to confirm and later release the man’s identity.

Weilhammer on Friday had asked people who may seen something in the hours before the man was found dead to contact IMPD. Anyone with information can call Detective Steven Gray of the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475 or contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.