IMPD: Arrest made in 1-year-old’s homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested 24-year-old Iesha Bryant for her alleged role in the murder of a 1-year-old girl in May 2022.

On May 7, 2022, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to the 2300 block of Post Drive to assist Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services (IEMS) with an unresponsive 1-year-old child, Erieomairy Dingui. IEMS transported the child to Riley Hospital in critical condition.

Dingui later died at the hospital from injuries sustained at the scene.

Detectives responded to the hospital and spoke with potential witnesses. The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency responded to the scene to assist with identifying and collecting potential forensic evidence.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office assisted and later determined the death to be a homicide.

On June 9, 2023, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against 24-year-old Iesha Bryant for murder, neglect of a dependent causing death, and aggravated battery.

An arrest warrant was issued, and Bryant was arrested the same day while in the Marion County Jail for an unrelated incident.