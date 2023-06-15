Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

IMPD: Arrest made in 1-year-old’s homicide

Iesha Bryant (Photo Provided/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)
by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested 24-year-old Iesha Bryant for her alleged role in the murder of a 1-year-old girl in May 2022.

On May 7, 2022, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to the 2300 block of Post Drive to assist Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services (IEMS) with an unresponsive 1-year-old child, Erieomairy Dingui. IEMS transported the child to Riley Hospital in critical condition.

Dingui later died at the hospital from injuries sustained at the scene.

Detectives responded to the hospital and spoke with potential witnesses. The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency responded to the scene to assist with identifying and collecting potential forensic evidence.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office assisted and later determined the death to be a homicide.

On June 9, 2023, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against 24-year-old Iesha Bryant for murder, neglect of a dependent causing death, and aggravated battery.

An arrest warrant was issued, and Bryant was arrested the same day while in the Marion County Jail for an unrelated incident.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Florida deputy didn’t follow extensive...
News /
A Vermont man charged with...
National News /
Supreme Court preserves law that...
National News /
Twitter worst among major social...
National News /
Carmel Fire rescue family of...
Local News /
American arrested for pushing 2...
National News /
4 charged in Columbus kidnapping...
Crime Watch 8 /
Driver crashes into Franciscan Health...
Local News /