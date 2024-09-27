IMPD arrest man for alleged role in domestic disturbance incidents

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested a 29-year-old man for his alleged role in multiple domestic disturbance incidents.

At 3 p.m. Thursday, the IMPD Violent Crimes Unit, the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, and a K-9 unit arrested Montel Swanson on multiple active warrants for his alleged involvement in multiple domestic disturbances against a female victim. Swanson was arrested in the 2800 block of North Sherman Avenue, which is a residential area on the city’s northeast side.

On Wednesday, Sept 18., Swanson was alleged to have assaulted a female victim in the face, and then pointed a gun at her.

On Thursday, Sept. 19, Swanson was involved in alleged incident where shots were fired in the direction of victims, ultimately striking a building.

“Removing a repeat domestic violence offender from our streets protects the safety and well-being of the victims and the community,” said IMPD Chief Chris Bailey. “Domestic violence cases are some of the most dangerous situations our officers face, as they often involve heightened emotions and unpredictable threats.”

“Those who are in need of local services can reach out to the IMPD’s victim assistance at 317-327-3331 or domestic violence resources, such as Indy Champions, at 317-210-0866,” Bailey said.